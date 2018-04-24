Matlock student competes for Young Horticulturalist of the Year title

Matlock student Frances Porter, 22, has reached the grand final of the annual Young Horticulturalist of the Year competition which will be held at Harrogate Spring Flower Show on Saturday, April 28, organised by the Chartered Institute of Horticulture.

Frances, a level three student at Derby College’s Broomfield Hall, said: “I am really looking forward to the final although I know it will be extremely tough as there are so many different rounds requiring knowledge of a wide range of subjects in horticulture.”

She is one of nine competitors aged under 30 vying for the £2,500 travel bursary set up in memory of former BBC presenter Percy Thrower.

College lecturer Mike Baldwin said: “To reach the final of this competition is an incredible achievement in itself.”