Matlock teacher turned jewellery designer in London industry spotlight

A former deputy headteacher from Matlock is hoping to take her new career to another level when she exhibits her handmade jewellery at a major trade show in London.

Emma Worrell, 36, left her post at All Saints’ Infant School last summer and has now been invited to showcase her company Little Pig Jewellery Design at LondonEdge, an industry fair for alternative fashion and lifestyle products.

She said: “Since going full time on the business the response has been brilliant. I’m probably where I expected to be a year from now.

“I’ve had a lot of local support from stockists such as Bella Figura in Matlock, but I’ve also secured a deal with Broochaholic in Australia.”

She added: “There will be a lot of big international companies at LondonEdge, so I’m hoping it will be a chance to grow again.”

Emma set up the company in 2014 after taking a silversmithing course in Chesterfield, and began making bespoke designs for family, friends and colleagues.

She then trained at the London Jewellery School, and learned laser-cutting with a Sparrowpit firm, so she could move into perspex and wood.

Emma said: “My tagline is ‘Quirky, fun and handmade’. The designs are eye-catching, different, with lots of bright colours. The animals are especially popular.”

Having juggled two professions for three years, Emma took the plunge and built a workshop at her home in Lea so she could meet demand.

She said: “It’s a different kind of pressure - but there are still a lot of deadlines, paperwork and creative fun.

“I want to make everything perfect - especially if it’s something like a special commission for a wedding.

“My favourite part of the job is making someone’s day.”

She added: “The business is growing from strength to strength, but it would be nice to have another pair of hands. Watch this space.”

For more on Little Pig, visit littlepigjewellerydesign.com or find it on Facebook and Instagram.

LondonEdge takes place over the weekend of February 10-11. For details, see www.londonedge.com.