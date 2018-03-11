Matlock Town Council calls for a rethink on proposed fire station cuts

Matlock Town Council has voiced its opposition to cuts at the town’s fire station, as service bosses prepare to decide their next move.

Councillors met last month to consider proposals put forward by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to change the way Matlock Fire Station is staffed.

They took a unanimous decision to oppose changes which would cut the number of full-time firefighters.

In a joint statement, the council said: “The council is aware that Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service need to find savings and that the review of the shift systems at Matlock and Glossop are a way of doing this.

“We urge them to look for alternative ways of making these short-term, modest savings, which would not affect frontline services.”

It added: “Matlock Town Council values greatly our firefighters and cannot support any proposals which endanger the safety of our community and the firefighters themselves. Safety of both must not be compromised.”

The public consultation period is now closed, and service staff are currently reviewing feedback ahead of the next meeting of the governing board on March 22.

Setting our their objections, town councillors echoed points made by the Fire Brigades Union regarding the safety risks posed to firefighters and the public.

They decided that all three options presented in the consultation would lead to an increase in response times, although the consultation predicted no change.

The council said: “The consultation was misleading and included no option to choose the present crewing system and maintain the status quo.”

For details on the proposals, see www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/have-your-say.