Volunteers in Matlock who have raised £211,000 for the British Heart Foundation have celebrated their group’s 20th anniversary with a meal at Barringtons restaurant, Darley Dale.

Dot Morris, who chairs the group founded by her late husband Selwyn, received a plaque honouring its work from Paula Scaife, regional organiser of the charity.

Group members collected a record £25,000 in 2017-2018.

Pictured are members of the committee.