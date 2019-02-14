McDonald’s drive-thru staff helped catch a drink-driver after they smelled booze on his breath

A booze-fuelled motorist was caught drink-driving after vigilant staff at a McDonald’s drive-thru alerted police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Billy Bramley Ward, 20, of Bellhouse Lane, Staveley, had been drinking with family but decided to drive to McDonald’s, at Duckmanton, where he was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It was in the early hours of the morning at 3.20am, on January 27, and the defendant went to McDonald’s, at the M1 Commerce Park, in Chesterfield.

“Police were attending that establishment and were informed he had driven through the drive-thru and was believed to be under the influence and they pointed out a Peugeot vehicle.”

Ward admitted to police that he had gone to McDonald’s after having drinks with his father and brother.

He failed a roadside drink-drive test and later registered 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at a police station when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ward also told police he had originally got a taxi home but he had fallen out with his brother and he got into the Peugeot car to get warm and then decided to drive to McDonald’s.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “In interview, it was said he was extremely remorseful and he had made a stupid mistake which police accepted and he was very sorry for what he had done.”

Mr Wilford added that McDonald’s staff thought Ward had been drinking because they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Magistrates fined Ward £288 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.