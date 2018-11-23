Meet Gus, the ASBO alpaca from Derbyshire

An angry alpaca from Derbyshire has appeared on a TV show about problematic pets.

Alpaca Gus was one of the stars of Channel 4's Embarrassing Pets, which revealed an interesting mix of animal problems.

Juliette Stevens - who has a herd of alpacas at her Derbyshire farm - attended the Embarrassing Pets clinic with Gus.

The 50-year-old said: "He thinks he's human, always has.

"It turns out his mother wasn't able to feed him at birth and he was hand-reared - this means he actually thinks he's a human.

"When I put him in the field with my other alpacas, he ignored them."

While Juliette describes Gus as 'such an affectionate soul when he's in a good mood', she has also become concerned about his bad behaviour.

"If he isn't getting enough attention, he will attack," she added.

"He will have a go at people - hissing and spitting at them.

"And alpaca spit isn't just spit - they regurgitate the contents of their stomach and hurl it at people, it's quite disgusting."

Gus does this to the neighbours - and he has also attacked other alpacas.

Juliette said: "If he was a human, he'd be a human with an ASBO."

You can watch the episode here.