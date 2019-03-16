Met Office alert warns of imminent wintry weather for Derbyshire

Weather experts have issued a warning about ice in Derbyshire - and said some areas could see snow.

The yellow 'be aware' alert from the Met Office is valid between 9pm today and 9.30am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "As temperatures fall tonight, ice may become a hazard, mainly for untreated surfaces.

"This is particularly likely for upland roads where there is either lying snow or further wintry showers.

"The showers will produce sleet and hail, and above 200-300m there may be the odd centimetre of fresh snowfall."

READ THIS: Police urge parents to park responsibly outside schools