Met Office issues thunderstorm flood warning for Bank Holiday Monday

The Met Office has issued yellow warning for thunderstorms across the East Midlands on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28, that may cause flooding problems.

Thunderstorms have been forecast from midnight, Sunday, May 27, into the early hours of Monday, May 28, until 6am.

The Met Office has warned people can expect quick flooding of homes and businesses with damage to some buildings from floodwater with lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There could also be fast flowing or deep floodwater causing a potential danger to life.

Residents should expect spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office added that power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.