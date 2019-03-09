Met Office sound warning for SNOW in our area

Kiss the ‘mini summer’ we enjoyed the other week goodbye- the Met Office have issued a warning for snow for the East Midlands.

The yellow warning will be in place overnight and carry through into tomorrow (Sunday, March 10) morning.

You could be waking up to this tomorrow morning.

Forecasters say this is due to an area of rain that is likely to turn to snow over a central swathe of the UK.

Highest snowfall accumulations will tend to be over hills and mountains where a ‘few centimetres of snow’ are likely.

But below 200 metres, ‘only 1-2 cm or so of snow’ is likely.

It may be that places in the far south as well as the far north of the warning area see little or any snow.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Keep checking back for updates.

