Miranda star James Holmes to switch on Matlock’s Christmas lights

TV and panto star James Holmes will be lighting up Matlock on Saturday when he turns on the town’s Christmas lights.

James, who plays Clive in hit BBC sitcom Miranda and is appearing as the Dame in Dick Whittington at Buxton Opera House, will be performing the switch-on at the at the Victorian Matlock – Christmas Market in Hall Leys Park at 4.45pm.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the fun-packed festive event, which runs from Friday until Sunday when the skies will come alive with a spectacular firework finale.

This year’s festive cracker will feature around 200 stalls offering artisan and handcrafted goods as well as entertainment for all the family including a fun fair, Santa’s Christmas Parade and grotto, Circus Whiz, the Gen Steel Band, a firework display and James McKay and his owls.

Looking forward to the 24th Victorian Matlock Christmas Market, Geoff Stevens, chairman of the event’s organising committee, said: “It’s a pleasure to be organising this fantastic event for another year and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the market back and better than ever for 2018”.

Matlock town councillor Steve Flitter said the annual event draws visitors from beyond Derbyshire.

He said: “It is always a big pull for visitors to Matlock and a great opportunity for us to show off the town and its hospitality at its best.”

The market runs on Friday from 9am-6pm; Saturday from 9am-7p) and from 9am-6pm on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by Matlock Town Council and Matlock & District Business Group. Other supporters of the event include, Derbyshire Dales District Council, East Midlands Trains, Smooth Radio East Midlands, MVIS, The Buxton Opera House, Marks and Spencer Foodhall – Matlock, eBusiness Works and C.W.Sellors Jewellers.

- People can win the opportunity to meet and greet James Holmes at the light switch on, simply by visiting the event’s Facebook page at Victorian Matlock – Christmas Market.

