MISSING: Concern grows for missing Derbyshire teen

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 14-year-old Derbyshire boy.

Thomas Jones was last seen on Tuesday, January 9.

A Dervbyshire Police spokesman said: “He is described as white British, approximately 5ft 5inch tall of medium build with mousey brown hair which is long on the top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a grey Puffa jacket, possibly with fur around the hood.”

Officers are appealing for Thomas to make contact with either the police or his mother.

Anyone who may have information about Thomas, who was last seen in Chaddesden area of Derby, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 176 of the January 9 2018.