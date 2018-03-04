Misty and icy evening ahead for Derbyshire but the Beast from the East is fading

A misty and icy evening lies ahead for Derbyshire but snow is expected to turn to rain tomorrow with some bright spells as we see the last of the Beast from the East.

The Met Office has issued a continued warning for icy conditions across the East Midlands throughout the rest of today, Sunday, March 4.

Volunteers help clear New Whittington Community Primary School's sites and car park in Chesterfield this weekend.

Its Yellow Warning of Ice is expected to be in place right up until 11am, tomorrow, Monday, March 5, despite a forecast for rising temperatures.

By tonight, it is expected to stay cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle and light snow over higher ground with mist and fog and temperatures of about three degrees centigrade.

Tomorrow will continue to see a fair amount of cloud at times, according to the Met Office, with some showers, but there may be a few brighter spells too and it is expected to be a little milder.

Main roads look clear but some have yet to be re-opened including the A57 Snake Pass and many side roads still remain treacherous.

Pictured is Buxworth Basin still gripped by ice on Sunday, March 4. Courtesy of reader Michael Owen.

The Woodhead Pass has been re-opened but the route between Woodhead to Holme Moss Road, at Holmfirth, and is still being reported as closed.

Forecasts for the rest of the week from the Met Office look more favourable with better temperatures during the day but there are still expected to be some cold nights.

Rain has been forecast for Tuesday and it should stay mostly cloudy.

The Met Office stated that Tuesday night should be dry but the following few days may have showers and a few of these could be heavy and are likely to turn wintry on high ground but there should be fewer showers overnight.

