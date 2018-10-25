Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring these new locations from today

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire are to switch the locations they monitor traffic from today.
This is where they will be positioned from now until November 7.
A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon
A5111 Derby
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
A514 Derby
B6019 South Normanton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A6096 Spondon
A52 Derby
Crays Hill, Swanwick
Codnor Denby Lane, Denby
Hillside Rd, Linton
A6 Furness Vale
B6052 Chesterfield
Peasehill, Ripley
B5036 Wirksworth
Sancroft Rd, Spondon
Pastures Hill, Littleover
A6 Duffield
A515 Buxton to Ashbourne
Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton
B6052 Eckington
B6179 Marehay
A5250 Littleover
Milton Rd, Repton
London Rd, Derby
St Johns Rd, Buxton
A623 Peak Forest
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
A6015 Birch Vale
Spencer Rd, Belper
A615 Tansley
B6016 Leabrooks
B6052 Chesterfield
A52 Brailsford
B600 Alfreton
Kedleston Rd, Derby
Lounsley Green, Chesterfield
Infinity Way, Chellaston
Slack Lane, Nether Heage
Old Rd, Heage
A608 Morley Smithy
Derby Rd, Risley
B6179 Little Eaton
Stores Rd, Derby
A514 Ticknall