A young motorcyclist has died following a collision with a tractor.

The incident happened on the A515 south of Ashbourne, close to the junction with the B5033 Cockshead Lane, at about 11.30am today (Friday).

The motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were in attendance.

The A515 was closed from Cubley crossroads but has since reopened.