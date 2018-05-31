Motorist is fined after he was caught driving without a licence

A motorist who had his licence revoked for health reasons has been fined after he was caught by police behind the wheel of a car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 30, how Kevin Gary Wilson, 52, of Clune Street, Clowne, was stopped by police on Oxcroft Way, Barlborough, and found to be driving without a licence.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally said: “The offence is from December 18 when in the early hours a Fiat Punto was stopped by officers and the defendant co-operated with police.

“He gave information but checks showed his driving entitlement was revoked.

“The revocation was some number of years ago and the DVLA explained why and there were medical grounds for that.”

Wilson pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence after his licence had been revoked on medical grounds.

He told the court he had been in hospital and he had suffered with depression and he claimed he did not know the licence had been revoked.

Wilson added that he is now fit to drive and has a new, full licence.

Magistrates fined Wilson £40 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His new licence was also endorsed with three points.