Motorist was caught drink-driving in Derbyshire after he went the wrong way on a one-way street

Police caught a drink-driver after he was spotted going in the wrong direction down a one-way street in Buxton.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Scott Townsend, 26, of Peak View, at Sterndale Moor, Buxton, was seen by police going the wrong way on Ash Street, Buxton, in a BMW before he was pursued and stopped.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It occurred on December 16 in the early hours about 4.20am when police on mobile patrol saw a BMW pulling the wrong way on Ash Street, in Buxton.

“They followed the vehicle and saw the driver and attempted to follow and lost sight of it but came across it in a car park in Buxton with its lights off and its engine running.”

The defendant got out of the vehicle, according to Mr Hollett, and he failed a roadside drink-drive test and was taken to the police station.

Townsend registered 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for driving without insurance, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Saul Comish said: “He had parked on Clough Street, in Buxton town centre, and went for a drink with friends and did not wish to leave the vehicle in a dangerous position overnight.

“And he made a decision to drive it to a car park in front of Sainsbury’s and then aimed to get a taxi.”

Mr Comish added that unemployed Townsend will have difficulties without a driving licence because he lives in a rural area.

Townsend was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The defendant was also banned from driving for 24 months.