Motorist who jumped a red light is caught drink-driving

A motorist was caught drink-driving after he was spotted by police reversing backwards quickly and going on to drive through a red traffic light.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 7, how Luke Bettison, 23, of Main Street, Newton, Alfreton, was initially seen by police on Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, on January 16.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “At 12.45am, police observed a Seat Ibiza on Boythorpe Road stop and reverse quickly backwards towards that road and it accelerated to West Bars roundabout.

“And officers followed and observed it go through a red light.”

The court heard that Bettison failed a road-side breath test and during a further test at the police station and he registered 44microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Bettison said: “The only reason I went through the red light was because I was trying to catch up with someone.

“I didn’t realise I was going to be over the limit because it was a few hours since I had had a drink.”

Magistrates fined Bettison £230 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Bettison was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.