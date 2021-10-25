Mountain biker dies in Peak District after suffering cardiac arrest
A mountain biker has passed away in the Peak District after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:53 am
An off-duty doctor and nurse found the patient on Saturday near Stanage Pole.
They performed CPR before Yorkshire Air Ambulance, South Yorkshire Police and Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended.
Edale MRT said: “Despite the best efforts of all on scene, the patient could not be resuscitated.
“Thank you to the off-duty doctor and nurse for all their help.
“Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly sad time.”
