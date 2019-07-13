Mountain rescue team helps fallen climber in the Peak District

A mountain rescue team helped a fallen climber after the crew joined emergency services during an incident in the Peak District.

The 28-year-old climber was reported to have fallen at High Tor, at Matlock, according to Derby Mountain Rescue Team.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team stated yesterday that it was involved in the rescue with the East Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance service.

A DMRT spokesman added that the climber was treated at the scene before being carried by stretcher to a land ambulance and the casualty was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further treatment.