Mountain rescue teams bring injured paraglider to safety in Peak District

The Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were called into action to help an injured paraglider.

The paraglider suffered a heavy landing on Mam Tor, near Castleton, at around 14.35pm on Sunday, sustaining injuries to their back in the process.

The Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were both called out to attend, and a team doctor assessed and treated the paraglider’s injuries. The casualty was immobilised in a vacuum mattress, before being carried by both teams back to the road head in a rescue stretcher. They were then transported to hospital by an ambulance.

Neil Carruthers, team leader at Buxton MRT, said: “This weekend’s callouts show the importance of having so many dedicated hill-going members, helped in the background by equally hard-working support teams, and funded by generous community donations.