Mountain team comes to the rescue of injured fell runner

Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped treat and transport a runner who had fallen and suffered an ankle injury.

The incident happened about 9pm, on Tuesday, May 22, as the runner was taking part in the Totley Moor fell race.

Race marshals contacted police who alerted the mountain rescue team for support.

The team had been training on Higgar Tor and had been supporting the event on the Great Ridge so they were able to get to the runner, treat them and transport them to an ambulance so they could be taken to hospital.