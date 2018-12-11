Multi-million pound funding confirmed for new health hub on part of Bakewell hospital site

Multi-million pound funding has been confirmed for a new health hub on part of Bakewell’s Newholme Hospital site.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £8.58million from the Department of Health and Social Care to create the hub.

It will enable a range of community health services to be accommodated in purpose-designed facilities on a strip of land at the edge of the current Newholme Hospital site, incorporating the area known as Riverside Ward.

The scheme is expected to be completed in the winter of 2020-21.

Project lead William Jones, chief operating officer for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is absolutely brilliant news.

“We have been busy in anticipation of getting the funding so that we are already making good progress in terms of working closely with our partners in planning how best to deliver the scheme.”

He added: “We are delighted to be able to continue a long tradition of providing healthcare on this site for people in and around Bakewell, while also ensuring services meet modern standards of care, fit for the 21st century.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust said: “The 19th century Newholme Hospital building is already earmarked for closure as not suitable for the delivery of modern healthcare, as agreed in the Better Care Closer to Home consultation led by NHS commissioners last year.

“The whole Newholme Hospital site is owned by NHS Property Services who are closely involved and supportive of the scheme, which will see the proposed health hub area sold back to Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust to enable the new, smaller footprint of the integrated health hub to go ahead.

“NHS Property Services will then dispose of the site once the new hub is completed and all services moved into the new accommodation.

“The next stage in the process is to continue discussing planning considerations with the local planning authorities.”