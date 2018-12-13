Neighbours star Jordy Lucas impressed by 'pretty' Derbyshire on Christmas visit

Former Neighbours star Jordy Lucas has been impressed by Derbyshire so far during her Christmas and New Year visit.

The 26-year-old, from Melbourne, played Summer Hoyland in the Australian soap opera up until 2013.

She is spending Christmas and New year with her boyfriend’s family in Bakewell.

“It’s my first visit to the Peak District and I love it here,” she told Radio Derby. “We went to Chatsworth House the other day and it was beautiful.”

Posting on her Instagram page, she described Bakewell as ‘one of the prettiest places I ever did see’ and that Derbyshire was ‘much colder than Melbourne but such a stunning part of the world’.

She also said ‘England sure is making this girl feel very welcome’.