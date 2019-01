Do you fancy joining the police force?

Derbyshire Constabulary has announced that a number of neighbourhood roles are to become available in its force in February.

Police

A spokesman said: “Fancy a career change?

“Want to provide a reassuring neighbourhood presence working as part of a Safer Neighbourhood Team to support the problem-solving initiatives developed by that team?

“Then make a note of February 1.”

To find out more, visit derbyshire.police.uk.