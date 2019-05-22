New look Matlock CAMRA beer and cider festival returns this weekend

The Matlock and Dales CAMRA Beer Festival returns this weekend after a year off, with a new venue, big plans, and an exciting ale and cider menu.

Matlock Town Football Club, on Causeway Lane, will play host to the event on Saturday and Sunday, with organisers hoping its central location will help draw discerning drinkers from across the region.

Matlock CAMRA chairman Rob Short, 48, said: “We wanted to champion Matlock, and not hold the festival somewhere on the periphery.

“The football club is easy for anyone travelling by train or bus, and we’re putting a food and drink map on the beer list so visitors can stay and wander around the town, visit some amazing businesses, and see everything we have to offer.”

That will not be the only new thing at the festival. Rob and his fellow volunteers have searched far and wide to find the right drinks line-up which features more than 50 tipples to tempt the tastebuds.

Rob said: “We have four of the breweries from our local patch, and 16 in total from Derbyshire. We’ve been out and about around the UK looking for others too.

“Some stuff people might know, but there will be small batch brewers they’ve never heard of. There are more and more breweries opening all the time and we want to showcase what they are doing.”

He added: “We’ve looked for ales and ciders that offer something different. It will be a real experience.”

The experience also includes food and live music, charity fundraising and the chance to help a community institution.

Rob said: “Unlike previous years, the beer won’t be included in an entry price. You pay £1 for a reusable cup, then order your beers as and when you want, like in a pub. We want people to feel they getting good value for money.

“The football club is allowing us to use the venue for free, but at the end of the festival people can donate their cups to the club and help to eliminate the single-use plastic cups used on matchdays.”

For full details, go to www.facebook.com/MADCAMRA.