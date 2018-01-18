New manager appointed at ‘spectacular’ Bakewell care home for elderly

A care worker with more than 25 years of experience has taken the top job at a Bakewell care home, one of the most unique in Derbyshire.

Hazel Jones has been appointed care home manager at the Grade II-listed Burton Closes Hall, on Haddon Road in Bakewell.

She said: “I’m delighted to join such a team at Burton Closes Hall – one of the most unique and spectacular care homes I have ever worked in.

“With such a tight-knit community here in Bakewell, I am looking forward to maintaining and building on the strong community links established and nurtured by the previous manager.”

Originally from Sheffield, Hazel has lived in Derbyshire for ten years and her career has taken her from shifts as a night care assistant to an HND qualification and a series of management roles while raising three daughters and four grandchildren.

A specialist in safeguarding vulnerable adults, she has also trained new generations of care home managers through workforce development programmes, and run special projects for the charity Skills for Care.

Hazel said: “Our residents deserve support from a team of highly-trained and dedicated staff that care for them on a day-to-day basis.”

She added: “The key to caring for elderly people is to put yourself in others’ shoes.

“Never forget that everyone was young once, see the person who has lived an amazing life with a wealth of experiences and treat everyone as we would or will one day expect to be treated.”

First built in 1845 by famed Gothic architect Augustus Pugin, Burton Closes has operated care home under the Hill Care Group since 2001.

