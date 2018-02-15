New police inspector for Derbyshire Dales

A new police inspector has been appointed for the Derbyshire Dales area.

Daron Abbott has taken over management of Derbyshire Dales Local Policing Unit, taking over from Inspector Dave Nash, who has moved into a new role.

Insp Abbott has been a police officer for more than 25 years, having first joined Derbyshire Constabulary in 1992. He has worked mostly in frontline response roles all across Derbyshire, and has also worked in the force control room and within the criminal justice department.

He said: “I’m really pleased and proud to be taking on this new challenge as inspector of the Local Policing Unit for the Derbyshire Dales. It’s a great place to live, work and visit, and I hope to continue to maintain low levels of crime. Like all areas, there are still issues to address and I hope to continue the close working relationship with our partners to tackle these.

“The help of the community is vital in helping us to target crime and anti-social behaviour, and I hope to maintain the good links we have with our local residents and work to keep the Derbyshire Dales safe.”