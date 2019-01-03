New recycled surface to be laid on section of popular Peak District trail

Work is due to begin to improve a popular Peak District multi-user trail.

A 1.4-mile section of the Tissington Trail, from the Thorpe Car Park to Spend Lane Bridge, will be closed temporarily from Monday January 7 to allow surfacing and improvement works to take place.

The closure will see re-surfacing – including the use of 100 per cent recycled, WRAP (Waste Protocols Project) approved aggregates, a widening of the route and associated ditch and drainage works.

The closure will also allow tree safety management to take place.

The Peak District National Park Authority said work was scheduled for completion by the end of February.

A spokesperson added: “We have deliberately chosen the quietest period of the year on this popular route, to minimise the impact on visitors.

“By combining a number of necessary works into the same period, we can also reduce the need to undertake further closures on this section of the trail in future.

“We ask everyone to observe any safety signs in place,” they added.