Derbyshire firefighters had to use a hose reel jet to extinguish an out-of-control firework during New Year celebrations.

The large firework caused a blaze at the back of a home on Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston, late last night on New Year’s Eve.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Heanor firefighters were called out to the incident before 11.25pm and they used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.