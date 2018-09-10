Offender is recalled to prison after he breached a restraining order

A man who breached a restraining order while he was still on licence after release from custody has been put back behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 6 how Liam John Cousins, of no fixed abode, breached his restraining order when he was seen on his ex-partner’s road in Newbold, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant called the police to say she had seen her ex on the street going to an address.

“Police located him and he accepted going on the street and that he was aware of the prohibition but there was no contact between the defendant and the complainant.”

The court heard that Cousins last conviction was in January for a common assault and threatening behaviour and a restraining order was imposed.

Mrs Haslam explained that regardless of any sentencing for the breach, Cousins is to be recalled to prison for a minimum of two weeks after committing an offence while he was still under licence after his release from custody.

Cousins pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order on September 5.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Cousins was going to live in Leicester at a hostel under a curfew but he left and failed to abide by this arrangement.

Mr Brint added that he has since been staying with friends and has been sofa-surfing in and around Chesterfield so he can get access to his daughter.

Cousins was aware that he was not allowed to go on his ex’s road but he took a shortcut to a friend’s home and his ex was looking out and saw him.

Magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge for the breach of the restraining order.

Cousins must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

If the defendant commits another offence in the next 12 months he will be re-sentenced for the breach along with any new crime.