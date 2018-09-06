Old bank transformed into ‘vibrant’ bar and restaurant in Derbyshire village

A former bank in a Derbyshire village has been renovated and converted into a restaurant and cocktail bar.

The Bank House Bar & Restaurant is set to open on Saturday, September 29 in the three-storey banking building in the centre of Hathersage which has been vacant for five years following the departure of NatWest.

Lawrence Key, operations director, pictured, said: “This exciting venue will be defined by our food menu which offers a playful take on British cuisine with broad European influences emphasizing local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients. The restaurant serves a balance of the quirky and the conventional.”

The £1 million development has been underway since July 2016.

The building is split across three levels, with the cocktail bar and social dining on the ground floor, the restaurant on the first floor and exclusive private dining on the second floor.

The interior is a vintage twist on European style, including original banking features which frame a comfortable and relaxing environment.

Samuel Bell, managing director of The Bank House Bar & Restaurant Ltd, said: “The restoration and renovation of Bank House has saved an iconic building. We have reinstated many of the building’s original features and worked with the best people to preserve its heritage and convert a redundant space into a vibrant and welcoming restaurant and bar.”