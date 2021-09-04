Column: We need to listen and be flexible to what young people are telling us

During lockdowns in particular, young people spent far more time online which has increased their vulnerability to grooming.

Many young people have also faced additional issues including increased financial pressures on families and heightened tensions at home which has made them more susceptible to manipulative grooming from sexual predators and drugs gangs.

As Covid restrictions have eased, we have long recognised the increased dangers that online grooming will translate into in-person exploitation.

Tracy Harrison, CEO of specialist Derbyshire charity Safe and Sound which supports children and young people across Derbyshire who are victims of or at risk of child exploitation as well as supporting their families and raising awareness of the issue in local communities.

We have therefore increased our presence in local communities – regularly visiting areas which young people frequent to raise their awareness of services available to them and to find out what support and activities they would like moving forwards.

Having initially piloted the outreach programme in Derby, with the help of a growing volunteer team we have more recently expanded into parts of Erewash and then also in South Derbyshire, where there had previously been a deeply disturbing knife crime incident and a greater reassuring presence was required.

As well as talking to young people about the dangers of grooming and exploitation, we have been able to signpost them to other services and activities.

The overwhelming feedback from young people to our outreach teams has been that they have appreciated that we have asked them what they want – rather than just presuming that we know how they are feeling, what they have experienced and what support they need.

We all know that the world is and will continue to be a very different place post-Covid and young people have arguably faced some of the greatest challenges in terms of isolation and disruption.

Moving forwards, my message to everyone – from families to professionals working with young people – is that we stop, listen and be flexible to what young people are telling us.

Only then will we all be able to work together to provide a more positive pathway for children and young people to enable them to spread their wings and safely move into young adulthood.

For more information about the work of Safe and Sound, volunteering opportunities and ways to support the please visit https://www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.