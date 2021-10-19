Legal Column: It pays to keep a cool head and think of the big picture for the sake of the future

Such issues used to cause headaches for the super-rich, but divorcing couples must declare all personal belongings, which have a value of £500 or more, including items such as handbags, jewellery, designer clothing, and, needless to say, shoes.

In an era with many designer goods costing far above the £500 threshold, and so many of the public having far more expensive belongings than used to be the case, the rise of what some call ‘handbag divorces,’ is something noteworthy.

There are now clients who may have a wardrobe of clothes worth many thousands, with several items well over the £500 mark and such items have to be factored into the assets during the financial disclosure.

Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law Group.

It is becoming increasingly common for professional valuations to be sought to establish the true worth of say, a watch, just as it would be a property.

Sadly, in our experience those who become transfixed with these goods during the divorce can find that parting is far more acrimonious and legally expensive, which will probably surprise some readers.

People can get very emotionally connected to luxury belongings and sometimes other pricier assets, such as homes and pensions get overlooked. Of course, as you can imagine, dealing with break ups of this nature can be challenging.

It can mean that problems end up in the court, which can be very draining for all involved.

Prenuptial agreements, where belongings in the event of a marriage break-up, can be very useful in such matters.

They specify what happens to belongings, and even though they are not legally binding documents in England and Wales at the moment, they are persuasive.

With society being how it is now it is fairly clear why so many in the arena of family law advise people to look at always trying to get as much clarity over belongings as possible.