PCC Column: Your priorities will be at the heart of my decisions as your new PCC

The early weeks of office have been busy as already I am formulating plans and strategies on how we can, as a team, make life safer for everyone who lives and works in the county.

I am proud to be working on your behalf and am committed to delivering the pledges and priorities I set out in my election manifesto. There is a great deal of expectation on the shoulders of Police and Crime Commissioners and rightly so – we are elected to challenge and to examine, always pushing for the best performance possible. I take these responsibilities very seriously and will be putting your needs central to my decisions.

First and foremost, I have promised to put more police officers on our streets and this is what I will deliver. A recruitment programme is underway and we expect an extra 283 police officers as part of the Government’s national uplift programme. We should also see a welcome intake of extra PCSOs this summer who will boost local patrols.

Angelique Foster, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire.

I am also determined to increase visibility – not just in the city and the larger towns but also our market towns and villages. My priorities will reflect your priorities, and so I am keen to tackle antisocial behaviour, speeding and other issues that impact the lives and livelihoods of local residents.

I have been very impressed with the work going on in Matlock to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour. A property in Matlock has recently been closed for three months following concerns around drugs and antisocial behaviour. The action, granted by Derby Magistrates Court at an address at Hurst Rise, follows work by the local Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Dales District Council. Police officers are continuing to work closely with partners as part of a zero-tolerance approach to antisocial behaviour.

It's really important to me that this type of behaviour is tackled properly, making it clear that it will not be tolerated.

Keeping me aware of any problems you are experiencing in your communities will help me target resources effectively. My initial priorities have been influenced by discussions with residents across Derbyshire and Derby City for the best part of two years but the conversation doesn’t just stop there – I will continue to seek out your views and opinions, always working on your behalf. Please, if you have any questions or would like to discuss issues in your area, get in touch.