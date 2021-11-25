Sarah Dines Column: I urge you to shop local and support your community

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses. On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores.

I am a passionate believer in supporting local businesses. When we shop local, we are not supporting giant businesses from elsewhere within the United Kingdom, we are instead supporting local families.This is always important, but perhaps even more so now as we recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

We have so many fantastic entrepreneurs in Derbyshire Dales and some incredibly talented makers and producers. I always try to visit as many local businesses as possible when I am not in Parliament and I am always very impressed by the local produce on offer and the entrepreneurial spirit which is very much alive and well in Derbyshire Dales.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Last week I visited Ashton and Coleman in Two Dales. The business has been going from strength to strength in the last seven years, making beautiful handmade furniture here in Derbyshire Dales. They employ apprentices as well as other local people and are a fine example of an innovative local business.

I do try to visit as many local businesses as possible across the constituency and in the last few weeks I have been focusing on the Matlock area.Matlock has some wonderful small businesses that all deserve our support and I very much welcome the opportunity to meet local business owners to see how I can help.

Buying locally can be very economical but it also has a big impact on the environment. When we buy from local producers the carbon footprint of products is significantly reduced.

As we approach Small Business Saturday, I do encourage you to look around your local area to see the fantastic businesses which would very much welcome your support.

