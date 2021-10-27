Sarah Dines column: Let’s all play part to protect loved ones and help NHS

Last Friday, a television advert hit screens asking people to “get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected” and it is this message I want to talk about today.Many residents have recently told me they are concerned that we must protect our health in the coming weeks, especially as we approach the seasonal cold and flu period.

Thanks to the 66,767 people in Derbyshire Dales who have come forward to get their jabs, we’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.But we know the colder weather in the winter months can increase transmission and there could be a significant flu surge, alongside Covid cases.This is why it is so important that, if eligible, you have the booster vaccination and that everyone considers receiving the flu vaccination.These steps not only protect us, but also our loved ones this winter and play a part in reducing pressure on our NHS.

Vaccines provide the best possible protection against infection and serious disease and so it is vital people come forward for both Covid jabs and flu vaccines.The Covid booster programme was launched to prolong protection into winter, and for those aged 12–15, it is so important to come forward for a single dose, to reduce transmission in schools and keep pupils in the classroom.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines

More than four million people across the country have already received a booster jab. It is vital that each and every one of us continues to play our part – to protect our loved ones and the NHS, and to stay ahead in the race against the virus, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

Through a renewed national effort to get jabbed against Covid and flu, building on the biggest flu programme in history, we can continue saving lives by building up our protection against the virus.

