Sarah Dines Column: Medical centre staff worked ‘tirelessly’ to aid Covid patients

With over 8,300 patients to look after, they described how they tackled the pandemic, including converting their lower ground floor into a Covid Hub. It was clear from my visit that all members of staff worked tirelessly to assist those patients with Covid-19, whilst supporting and treating patients with routine medical concerns and needs, as well as dealing with emergencies. It was also very clear to me that Lime Grove Medical Centre is a huge asset within the community, and their handling of the pandemic is to be

congratulated and admired.

Earlier in the week I attended the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester – the first Conservative Conference that I have been able to attend since I was elected in November 2019.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

I was impressed to hear our Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, explain plans to address the debt accrued during the pandemic, following the financial support provided by the Government to those in need – businesses and individuals alike.

I attended our Home Secretary, Priti Patel’s speech, in which she spoke of cracking down on people smugglers and taking steps to ensure asylum seekers are prevented from making perilous and unnecessary attempts at crossing the English Channel, but remain in France, which is deemed a safe country, free from war and conflict, and thus suitable for asylum seekers and migrants to settle.

Priti Patel discussed the recent case of Sarah Everard and vowed to redouble efforts to keep women and girls safe.

The highlight of the Conference was undoubtedly our Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s speech on Wednesday. It was incredibly inspiring to see him speak in person and to hear of Government plans to address issues such as social care and the renewed commitment to the NHS, something highlighted by my visit to Lime Grove Medical Centre; the huge hole in the public finances following the pandemic; levelling up the country in which he explained there is no reason why the inhabitants of one part of the country should be geographically fated to be poorer than others; taking steps to provide opportunities for all, regardless of background or circumstances. He also took time to point out GB’s success in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Emma Raducanu‘s recent win at the US Open.

The lower floor of Lime Grove was converted into a Covid Hub to help the medical centre cope during the pandemic.