Sarah Dines Column: New role won’t interfere with our area being my number one priority

I feel incredibly honoured and privileged to have this position, but I thought it may be helpful to explain a little about what it actually means.

A Parliamentary Private Secretary is appointed by a minister to be his or her assistant. He or she is

selected from backbench MPs as the 'eyes and ears' of the minister in the House of Commons,

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

helping the government to track backbench opinion in Parliament. Ministers chose their own PPS’s,

so I am very proud that the Prime Minister requested me. I had previously served as the PPS to the

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

In my new role I will be working closely with the Prime Minister and his team, helping with the

organisation of Prime Minister’s Questions, and supporting the Prime Minister in his work in the

House of Commons. I will be a facilitator to communicate MPs concerns, whether they are on

specific policies or other matters, so that the Prime Minister is aware of the mood of the party and

his MPs. I will also be responsible for ensuring my colleagues are well connected to the Prime

Minister and will ensure that a rota of MPs regularly come into see him and that everyone feels that

if an issue they have needs to be escalated to the Prime Minister, that they have the means to do

that.

I find my new role slightly daunting, but I am incredibly excited for the work to come and rest

assured that Derbyshire Dales is still my number one priority. The way that Members of Parliament

work, is that Monday to Thursday when Parliament is sitting, they are required to be in Parliament,

the rest of the time they spend in their constituencies. My new role is very much part of the

Parliamentary working week in the House of commons, not my time outside of Westminster. My

time spent in Derbyshire Dales will remain the same and I will still be able to meet constituents and

help in the same capacity as I have always done. Since April last year, my team and I have sent

roughly 25,000 emails and letters to constituents that needed support. Even with the pandemic

making face to face meetings difficult, I have met literally hundreds of constituents to help them,