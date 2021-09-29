Sarah Dines Column: New role won’t interfere with our area being my number one priority
Recently it was announced that I, together with my colleague, Andrew Griffith MP, have been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretaries (‘PPS’ in Westminster-speak) to the Prime Minister.
I feel incredibly honoured and privileged to have this position, but I thought it may be helpful to explain a little about what it actually means.
A Parliamentary Private Secretary is appointed by a minister to be his or her assistant. He or she is
selected from backbench MPs as the 'eyes and ears' of the minister in the House of Commons,
helping the government to track backbench opinion in Parliament. Ministers chose their own PPS’s,
so I am very proud that the Prime Minister requested me. I had previously served as the PPS to the
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
In my new role I will be working closely with the Prime Minister and his team, helping with the
organisation of Prime Minister’s Questions, and supporting the Prime Minister in his work in the
House of Commons. I will be a facilitator to communicate MPs concerns, whether they are on
specific policies or other matters, so that the Prime Minister is aware of the mood of the party and
his MPs. I will also be responsible for ensuring my colleagues are well connected to the Prime
Minister and will ensure that a rota of MPs regularly come into see him and that everyone feels that
if an issue they have needs to be escalated to the Prime Minister, that they have the means to do
that.
I find my new role slightly daunting, but I am incredibly excited for the work to come and rest
assured that Derbyshire Dales is still my number one priority. The way that Members of Parliament
work, is that Monday to Thursday when Parliament is sitting, they are required to be in Parliament,
the rest of the time they spend in their constituencies. My new role is very much part of the
Parliamentary working week in the House of commons, not my time outside of Westminster. My
time spent in Derbyshire Dales will remain the same and I will still be able to meet constituents and
help in the same capacity as I have always done. Since April last year, my team and I have sent
roughly 25,000 emails and letters to constituents that needed support. Even with the pandemic
making face to face meetings difficult, I have met literally hundreds of constituents to help them,
and this work will not stop nor slow down.