To me, Christmas is about giving, about family and about kindness. It is a time for celebration and also a time for reflection ahead of the New Year. As December 25 is fast approaching, please take a moment to check in with your friends, family, and neighbours. If you know of anyone struggling over the festive period with their mental health, please do encourage them to seek support, no one should feel alone or suffer in silence and there are fantastic organisations ready to help.

Christmas is fast approaching and if you are anything like me, you may be behind in your Christmas shopping. This year, I am buying as many gifts as I can from local businesses, and I hope that you join me.

Large national and international businesses are fantastic and certainly are integral to our economy, but there is something special about purchasing from a local business. When you support a local business, you are supporting your potential neighbours, you are directly benefitting our local economy and you are helping to save the planet too.

Sarah Dines, Derbyshire Dales MP.

Buying from abroad or from companies that require couriers has a greater environmental impact than buying from your local businesses and makers. When I think of buying local, to me is it synonymous with quality products, made with care, that directly benefit our local economy.

Besides, is there anywhere more beautiful to do your Christmas shopping than the towns and villages of Derbyshire Dales? The Christmas lights are truly fabulous this year and help everyone to feel festive, especially after the difficult time we have all had during the pandemic.

If the above isn’t incentive enough to shop locally this Christmas, then I do hope that the District Council’s announcement that all council owned carparks will be free to park from 2pm in December will help.

This is a fantastic initiative by the council and alongside this, I am pleased to see that they are encouraging the use of public transport and cycling to do your Christmas shopping this year.

