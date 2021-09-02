Sarah Dines Column: Ryan’s win should inspire us all to get out and try a sport

The Paralympic Games are the third largest sporting event in the world and the Tokyo Games provide a brilliant chance for our whole nation to come together, after an incredibly difficult 18 months, to celebrate our athletes’ success.

I haven’t met Ryan, although I do hope to soon when he is back home, as I would love to hear first-hand what his time in Tokyo was like.

He and every other athlete at the Olympics and Paralympics are inspirations. Our nation’s athletes are remarkable role models and many of them have inspiring stories to tell about commitment, dedication, self-discipline, and passion.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

The work and dedication that is takes to get to the Olympics and Paralympics is incredible and I am incredibly proud that someone who lives in our area is representing our country.

During the pandemic, children have suffered as sporting clubs and school PE lessons ceased, but it is fantastic to see clubs up and running again now we are moving out of the pandemic.

I personally lobbied ministers to allow for cricket, swimming, and other outdoor sport to take place as we eased lockdown last year. I visited Wirksworth and Ashbourne cricket clubs to meet the team and watch one of Wirksworth’s first games back last year.

Sport is fantastic for our health and physical fitness, but also vitally important for our mental health.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales, pictured during a cricket club visit in Wirksworth last year.

Being part of a club is a fantastic way to build confidence and social skills for young people, especially at a time when so many children have not been able to have normal social interactions.

I’m sure children in Derbyshire Dales and adults too will be inspired by fantastic sports people, like Ryan, to get out and try a new sport or to start again at one that you haven’t played for years.