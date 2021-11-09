Sarah Dines column: Wear a poppy to remember all those who gave their lives

Unfortunately, Covid-19 has impacted many of our elderly veterans and we are all aware that the generation that lived through the Second World War and its aftermath are those that have been most at risk.

Last year, the usual remembrance services across Derbyshire Dales were reduced to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

This year, larger amounts of people will be able to join in public remembrance.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales

As a Reservist myself back in 1995, I helped to steward veterans during the 50th anniversary celebrations of VE Day and sadly most are no longer with us.

With the passing of time, our remembrance of these people should not reduce. I have great respect for The Royal British Legion and all the work they do, to keep the memory of those brave heroes alive, but we too have a role to play in remembrance.

I think it is vitally important to hear accounts of friends, family and strangers who fought for our freedoms so that we can remember and honour them.

On my Facebook page in the coming days, I will be asking local people to share why Remembrance Sunday is important to them.

Wear your poppy with pride this year says Sarah Dines MP

I hope they share stories of veterans in their families and experiences of those that lived through the war, in the hopes of raising awareness of this important day and to share in local memories.

I am honoured to be a member of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme.

The aim of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme is to give Members of Parliament an insight into military life that would not otherwise be available to them.

This has been a fabulous opportunity to talk to our Armed Forces personnel face-to-face.

They are sincere, enthusiastic, and incredibly proud to be serving our country.