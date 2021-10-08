Letter: A lack of leadership being shown by government on climate change

There was some excellent advice on how we can all do our bit for the environment, lots of ideas on how we can change how we eat, how we travel, how we heat our homes. But oh, the lack of any sense of emergency around the climate was palpable!

At present, each UK resident emits on average about ten tonnes of CO2e every year.

Individually we can only put a small dent in those ten tonnnes by flying less, walking more, eating less meat, cycling more etc.

A reader praises the organisers of Wirksworth ecoFayre.

The greater part of the ten tonnes is beyond our individual control and is determined by government. The Government boasts of its achievements in this area but is still subject to criticism from the the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change and its very own Climate Change Committee.

How can the Government hope to show leadership at the CoP26 while it refuses to answer the call for the insulation of all homes by 2030.

This measure alone would achieve a cut of 15 per cent in UK emissions while improving the quality of life for millions and providing green jobs for thousands.

Name and address supplied

Derbyshire

