Letter: A sorry story from Tories over past two years

A quick audit shows an incompetent response to Covid, despite a plan being in existence and then ignored by this and previous Tory governments.

There was a shocking and profligate waste of public money on slogans and consultants, a failed track and trace system and contracts handed out like sweets to government friends.

This is a government that takes £20 away from those least able to cope with rising prices and energy costs, and imposes eye-watering taxes on the very same people, while glibly talking of levelling up.

Under the recent spotlight of COP26, the Tories talked a good game of climate measures. Yet taxpayers will be footing a bill of more than £18bn for the decommissioning of oil and gas infrastructure in the North Sea up to 2065, for which this government is facing a legal challenge.

Meanwhile, Shell and BP have claimed nearly £400m in tax relief between 2018 and 2020 and over the same period paid more than £44bn to shareholders.

With the consequences of Brexit ever more apparent, the last two years paint a sorry story.

And what of our representative in Parliament, Sarah Dines? She has voted with the Government on many of these issues and slavishly defends their actions.

Martin Rutter

Matlock

