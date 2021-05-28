Letter: BBC criticism from certain quarters is just hypocritical

Here, in the UK, this has sometimes led to tensions between Westminster and the media, most noticeably perhaps, between Westminster and the BBC.

The present Government appears to be hellbent on sidelining the BBC out of existence. Many and varied vested interests will benefit from a reduction in the BBC’s status and influence.

Large elements of the press have, over the years, been embroiled in sleaze and malpractice ranging from Hillsborough, phone tapping, hounding by the paparazzi and headlines written to mislead in pursuit of political advantage. These same editors and newspaper journalists are currently queuing up to criticise the BBC for its perceived shortcomings.

One reader writes in to praise the BBC.

Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party have made no secret of their desire to restrain and curb the influence of the BBC.

Your readers should remember that Johnson has long been a stranger to the truth and is perhaps the least equipped person for this task.

The BBC, with all its faults has, in my view, been a generally benign, trustworthy and positive conduit for news and views and has often seemed to be all that stands between us and the barbarians.

Your readers should bear this in mind when, in the coming weeks, Conservatives MPs attempt to restrict the freedom of the BBC to challenge the Government and should make their concerns known to their elected representative.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

