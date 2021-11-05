Letter: Bragging from this Tory Government will get us nowhere

What’s so special about 2010? Answer, a Labour Government had brought health and education spending to those then high levels. Then they lost power.

Since then, under Cameron and May, the Tories were both unwilling and unable to maintain such important funding for the well-being of the British people.

Johnson’s Government seems content to brag about getting us back to Labour's level of provision, nonchalantly writing off more than a decade of Tory austerity when they could and should have built on thatinvestment.

Tony Feneck

Oker, Matlock

