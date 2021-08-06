Letter: Burden is on the taxpayer in this situation

To say I am concerned is an understatement, having recently been advised that, over and above the large amount given to Serco previously, the council will now consider the use of government Covid support money to further subsidise the wages of the refuse collectors.

When Serco has many millions available to it, what is the point of tendering to private companies if they can keep the profits, but any loss or difficulties that occur are passed back to the taxpayer?

While I accept companies around the country are facing some difficulties, I firmly believe it is not for cash-strapped councils to pay private companies’ staff wages.

A reader is angry that money put aside for Covid support might be given to Serco.

Frances Brown

Derbyshire

