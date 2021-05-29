Letter: Can anyone help with search for long-lost dad?

I am now living in Darlington, was born 1942, my mother’s name is Avis Bown and I would much appreciate hearing from relatives, friends etc.

My father’s name is Edward Green, known as Ted Green.

If anyone has any information that could help me, can they please contact [email protected] and this will then be passed on to me. Thank you.

Searching for his father, a reader writes in to ask if you can help with any memories of his family's past.

Ken Pattison

Darlington

