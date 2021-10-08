Letter: Constituency MP should be a full-time role

The other 50 per cent is working as a Parliamentary Private Secretary for the Tory party in London.Who will be looking after the Derbyshire Dales?

Alan Heathcote

Matlock

A reader questions if their local MP can give 100 per cent in their job with the recent addition of another role in Parliament

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.