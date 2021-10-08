Letter: Constituency MP should be a full-time role
Seeing that Derbyshire Dales people voted Sarah Dines to be ‘full-time’ MP, it seems she is now only doing 50 per cent for the constituency.
The other 50 per cent is working as a Parliamentary Private Secretary for the Tory party in London.Who will be looking after the Derbyshire Dales?
Alan Heathcote
Matlock
