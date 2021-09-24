Letter: Distressing farm attack on sheep

Our eldest son came into the farmhouse, very upset and reported that his small flock of sheep, ewes and this year’s lambs had been savaged by a large dog.

The owner of the dog was distraught as he had been walking his dog along the Cromford Canal towpath, which runs through our land, when the dog saw the sheep, clambered over the boundary wall and tore into the flock.

The sheep fled in terror and some leapt into the River Derwent for refuge and were drowned. We had to call out the fire brigade to rescue the survivors and the vet was sent to treat some of these and put down others.

A farmer calls for signs to be erected near his farm asking for dogs to be kept on a lead after an attack on his sheep.

However, we have farmed this land for more than 50 years and these incidents are not entirely uncommon, but lately we see people walking their dogs who have driven from Belper - even Derby - to exercise their pets on the towpath, exacerbating the problem.

The sad fact is that Derbyshire County Council, who own the canal, have repeatedly refused to erect ‘dogs must be on a lead’ notices. They have even removed homemade ones we’ve erected ourselves.

Our contention is that, as an adjoining land-owner, they are legally obliged to take reasonable steps to prevent such incidents of trespass!

John Slaney

Whatstandwell

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.