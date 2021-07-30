Letter: Don't expect us to put our hands in our pockets again to help sort out bins

Like most other local residents, I understand that the Covid-19 ‘pingademic’ means many firms are struggling to staff their businesses, and have sympathy for people forced to isolate at home when most would rather be getting on with their job.

But honestly - do the Tories who control the council and are so keen on ‘outsourcing’ take us for mugs?

A year ago, when Serco were handed another new contract, we were told we had to stump up an extra £1million. They were then granted an extra £250,000 to “keep collections going through lockdown”.

One reader is angry about the way Derbyshire Dales District Council is handling the bins situation.

Last August, the Mercury reported that they trousered an additional £181,185 to ‘hire temporary collection vehicles’. Now councillors suggest we taxpayers fund another handout, so they can pay their staff an adequate enough wage to get the drivers they are short of.

Hold on! While small cafes, pubs and other business in Matlock are going to the wall after months of lockdown, Serco is currently raking in an annual profit of…...£77.6 million.

Might it not be reasonable to expect that they do as smaller businesses have had to do through these difficult times - take a temporary cut in profit to keep faith with your customers until times get easier?

Have the council no legal team to take contractors who fail to court for breach of contract? Perhaps they can’t afford to. In which case, what’s the point of outsourcing services in the first place?

Derbyshire Dales - get it sorted! But don’t expect us to put our hand in our pocket again.

Linda Hardy

Matlock

